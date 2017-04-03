Live Oak man dies in car crash

Live Oak man dies in car crash

A Live Oak man died Saturday evening after losing control of his truck, which overturned before striking a barbed wire fence and tree along U.S. 129 in Suwannee County, according to an FHP release.

