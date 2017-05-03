Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons' Covered By Grateful Dead And Phish Stars Members [News]

Guitarist Trey Anastasio of Phish and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir covered Lady Gaga's song "Million Reasons" during their performance on April 22nd at the Wanee Festival in Live Oak, Florida. Guitarist Trey Anastasio of Phish and Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir covered Lady Gaga's song "Million Reasons" during their performance on April 22nd at the Wanee Festival in Live Oak, Florida.

