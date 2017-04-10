Firefighters brace for Central Florida surge in wildfires
Drought like the one now scorching Florida strikes every several years, triggering a surge in wildfires and worry among firefighters about which will come first, quenching rain or heavy wind. "We're at the point now where it's so dry in Central and South Florida, a wind event could be catastrophic," said Jim Karels, Florida Forest Service director and 32-year veteran of fighting brush and forest fires in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rolex ETA Replica Watches Forum.
|11 hr
|BiZKiT
|2
|uhrti.me Review Erfahrung Forum?
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|2
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Sun
|BiZKiT
|261
|Sex ed. (May '12)
|Apr 7
|Whiteboy
|3
|www.get-rc.to scammer vendor
|Apr 6
|Franco
|2
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Apr 6
|Franco
|22
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|Apr 6
|Franco
|146
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC