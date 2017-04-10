Firefighters brace for Central Florid...

Firefighters brace for Central Florida surge in wildfires

Drought like the one now scorching Florida strikes every several years, triggering a surge in wildfires and worry among firefighters about which will come first, quenching rain or heavy wind. "We're at the point now where it's so dry in Central and South Florida, a wind event could be catastrophic," said Jim Karels, Florida Forest Service director and 32-year veteran of fighting brush and forest fires in the state.

Live Oak, FL

