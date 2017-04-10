Dopapod Adds Jazz Is Dead Arrangement Of 'Crazy Fingers' To Live Repertoire
On-the-rise jam act Dopapod is currently on the road as part of an extensive spring tour that brings them to New England later this week. The band recently added a Grateful Dead cover to their repertoire but instead of basing their version on the original, Dopapod went with an arrangement created by Jazz Is Dead.
