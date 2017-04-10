District Celebrates Springs Awareness...

District Celebrates Springs Awareness With Partners

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA., Apr. 7, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District celebrated the declaration of Springs Awareness for the month of April in Tallahassee this week. Under the leadership of Rep. Elizabeth Porter and Sen. Rob Bradley, Florida has continued their commitment to the conservation and revitalization of Florida's springs and natural resources.

