April SRWMD Governing Board Meeting Notice
LIVE OAK, FLA, Apr. 6, 2017 On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, the Suwannee River Water Management District meet at 9:00 a.m. at the District Headquarters, 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak, FL 32060. The meeting is to consider District business and conduct public hearings on regulatory, water resource planning, and various other matters.
