Rainfall Dips in February, Importance of Conservation Everpresent
LIVE OAK, FLA, Mar. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District dipped in February following a strong start in January. In conjunction with water usage changes for daylight savings time, the District encourages residents to monitor water usage and follow water-wise conservation practices.
