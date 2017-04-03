Rainfall Dips in February, Importance...

Rainfall Dips in February, Importance of Conservation Everpresent

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA, Mar. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District dipped in February following a strong start in January. In conjunction with water usage changes for daylight savings time, the District encourages residents to monitor water usage and follow water-wise conservation practices.

