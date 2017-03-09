Groups file Clean Water Act suit against Pilgrim's Pride for polluting the Suwanee
ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS FILE CLEAN WATER ACT SUIT AGAINST WORLD'S SECOND LARGEST CHICKEN PRODUCER, PILGRIM'S PRIDE, FOR POLLUTING THE SUWANNEE RIVER Environment Florida announced today that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court in Jacksonville against the second-largest chicken producer in the world, Pilgrim's Pride, for alleged ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its poultry processing plant in Live Oak, Florida. Filed in court today, the complaint alleges that the company has committed 1,377 days of Clean Water Act violations since 2012, by discharging wastewater that exceeds pollution standards by as much as triple the legal limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Gov. Scott, ( corrupted Judicial Appointme...
|Thu
|Rick Scotts Turd
|6
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Mar 29
|BiZKiT
|21
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Mar 27
|Mex
|260
|drogen-info.org is Scam SonnyBlack
|Mar 23
|BiZKiT
|1
|uhrti.me Review Erfahrung Forum?
|Mar 23
|JESUS
|1
|2-MMC 2-FMA 3-MMC A-PVT Research Chemicals Shop... (May '14)
|Mar 22
|BiZKiT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC