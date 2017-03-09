Groups file Clean Water Act suit agai...

Groups file Clean Water Act suit against Pilgrim's Pride for polluting the Suwanee

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Capital Soup

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS FILE CLEAN WATER ACT SUIT AGAINST WORLD'S SECOND LARGEST CHICKEN PRODUCER, PILGRIM'S PRIDE, FOR POLLUTING THE SUWANNEE RIVER Environment Florida announced today that it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court in Jacksonville against the second-largest chicken producer in the world, Pilgrim's Pride, for alleged ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its poultry processing plant in Live Oak, Florida. Filed in court today, the complaint alleges that the company has committed 1,377 days of Clean Water Act violations since 2012, by discharging wastewater that exceeds pollution standards by as much as triple the legal limits.

