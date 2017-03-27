Gov. Rick Scott Honors More Than 200 ...

Gov. Rick Scott Honors More Than 200 Veterans In Live Oak

On Monday, as he accepted the Governor's Service Medal from Florida Gov. Rick Scott, he thought about the four years he served during the Vietnam War and the support he received when he came home from serving four years in the Navy. At 68, Merriken has lost the ability to walk, but with the help of the Department of Veterans Affairs and its rehabilitation facility in Lake City, he said he was able to make it out to Live Oak, where he and 238 other veterans received the medal for their service.

