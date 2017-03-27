Gov. Rick Scott Honors More Than 200 Veterans In Live Oak
On Monday, as he accepted the Governor's Service Medal from Florida Gov. Rick Scott, he thought about the four years he served during the Vietnam War and the support he received when he came home from serving four years in the Navy. At 68, Merriken has lost the ability to walk, but with the help of the Department of Veterans Affairs and its rehabilitation facility in Lake City, he said he was able to make it out to Live Oak, where he and 238 other veterans received the medal for their service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Chiles High teacher Gil Cancel-Comas get... (Oct '08)
|32 min
|1ofGilsVictims
|17
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|2 hr
|Mex
|20
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Mex
|260
|drogen-info.org is Scam SonnyBlack
|Mar 23
|BiZKiT
|1
|uhrti.me Review Erfahrung Forum?
|Mar 23
|JESUS
|1
|2-MMC 2-FMA 3-MMC A-PVT Research Chemicals Shop... (May '14)
|Mar 22
|BiZKiT
|5
|Hell's Angels are coming to Nassau County, FL (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Malo
|12
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC