For Crowell, Music a Commitment That ...

For Crowell, Music a Commitment That Deepened With Time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Voice of America

Rodney Crowell performs at Magnolia Fest at the Spirit of Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida, Oct. 18, 2014. Rodney Crowell's tender lyrics about a woman with "hair two shades of foxtail red'' in a song that features ex-wife Rosanne Cash makes it an easy leap to assume that he's singing about her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Live Oak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.get-rc.to scammer vendor 20 hr Franco 2
4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14) 21 hr Franco 22
Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12) 21 hr Franco 146
German Research Chemical Shop www.get-rc.to is ... Thu Heisenberg 2
https://drogen-versand24.com Legit? Thu Heisenberg 2
Club Legends Fitness Wed Waylan Jennings 2
The Florida Bar Announces New Rules - Lawyer / ... Tue The Florida Bar Mob 2
See all Live Oak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Live Oak Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Suwannee County was issued at April 07 at 2:47AM EDT

Live Oak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Live Oak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Live Oak, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,118,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC