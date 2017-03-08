'Don't Take Groundwater For Granted'

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA, Mar. 03, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District is recognizing the importance of groundwater to our area in partnership with the National Groundwater Association for National Groundwater Awareness Week held March 5-11, 2017. For the past 18 years, the District, NGWA and partners nationwide have used the first week in March to increase public awareness on the importance of groundwater protection and conservation.

