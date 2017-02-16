Wanee Festival To Honor Butch Trucks With This Year's Wanee Wednesday

The 2017 installment of the Wanee Festival will take place at The Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida between April 20 - 22. Organizers of the event have recently detailed the Wanee Wednesday pre-party lineup which will pay tribute to the late great Butch Trucks. One of Butch's last bands was the Freight Train Band .

