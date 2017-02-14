SRWMD February Governing Board Meetin...

SRWMD February Governing Board Meeting Notice

LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 6, 2017 On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, the Suwannee River Water Management District meet at 9:00 a.m. at the District Headquarters, 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak, FL 32060. The meeting is to consider District business and conduct public hearings on regulatory, water resource planning, and various other matters.

