Partnership Joins People Together To Protect Water Quality In Suwannee and Santa Fe Rivers

LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 22, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District and its partners are reinvigorating the Suwannee River Partnership program in 2017 to develop solutions for water resources in the Suwannee and Santa Fe Rivers. Advisory councils will be created to identify critical water issues within the environmental and agricultural communities and build consensus amongst the groups.

