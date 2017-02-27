Local Partners Seek To Improve Water Quality Of Santa Fe River
LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 16, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District has successfully secured initial funding for a project that will significantly reduce pollutants and improve water quality to the Santa Fe River basin. Located in Alachua, FL, the Mill Creek Sink Water Quality Improvement Project is estimated to reduce nitrogen pollutants by 70%, helping to ensure the water recharged to the Floridan aquifer meets regulatory and health standards for the Santa Fe River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|BiZKit
|144
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Mon
|tomsTurn
|2
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Mex
|256
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Mon
|Mex
|17
|Randy Harris
|Feb 23
|branford bob
|8
|Water Outage (Mar '14)
|Feb 22
|Ahg21
|2
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC