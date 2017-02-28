Live Oak woman claims top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game
The Florida Lottery announces that Sheryl Tucker, 47, of Live Oak, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from J K Food Mart, located at 969 Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lake City Police Officer Arrested (Jul '09)
|35 min
|The Reaper
|24
|James michael pike
|Mon
|Badcock
|1
|President Trump Supporters Rally in Tallahassee
|Sun
|No Trump lover
|1
|Infidelity by the popo
|Mar 4
|po diddle
|1
|New Columbia County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Feb 28
|Crazy carol
|3
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|Feb 28
|BiZKit
|144
|Fl.taxpayers pay $60,000 overtime for Trump visits
|Feb 27
|tomsTurn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC