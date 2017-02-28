Live Oak woman claims top prize in ne...

Live Oak woman claims top prize in new $500,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-Off game

The Florida Lottery announces that Sheryl Tucker, 47, of Live Oak, claimed a top prize in the $500,000 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She purchased her winning ticket from J K Food Mart, located at 969 Ohio Avenue North in Live Oak.

