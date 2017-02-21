Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start The Year
LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District was up 15% from the long-term average for January. January rainfall averaged 4.56" across the District, up from the average of 3.95".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Comments
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|13 hr
|Franco
|16
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|13 hr
|Franco
|255
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Franco
|141
|Whos hiring?
|Feb 19
|cynthiaq9
|1
|Lake City Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|22
|Krissy Murdaugh Griffin
|Feb 17
|fedup
|1
|Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15)
|Feb 17
|deputy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC