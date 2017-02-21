Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start...

Higher Than Average Rainfall To Start The Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA, Feb. 14, 2017 Rainfall across the Suwannee River Water Management District was up 15% from the long-term average for January. January rainfall averaged 4.56" across the District, up from the average of 3.95".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Live Oak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14) 13 hr Franco 16
Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14) 13 hr Franco 255
Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12) 13 hr Franco 141
Whos hiring? Feb 19 cynthiaq9 1
Lake City Music Thread (Apr '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 22
Krissy Murdaugh Griffin Feb 17 fedup 1
Judge Robert Foster (Nov '15) Feb 17 deputy 5
See all Live Oak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Live Oak Forum Now

Live Oak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Live Oak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Live Oak, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC