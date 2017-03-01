Florida Department of Law Enforcement...

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Arrests 12 Child Predators

Thursday Feb 16

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says that they have arrested 12 child predators from Tallahassee to Lake City as part of a weeklong investigation known as Operation Cupid's Arrow. Investigators say that they found child sex predators in chat rooms, dating sites and social media networks using instant messaging, texting, and even online classified ads.

