Water Restoration Projects Bountiful At Fanning Springs Showcase
LIVE OAK, FLA, Jan. 24, 2017 The Suwannee River Water Management District hosted the Fanning Springs Restoration Showcase at Fanning Springs State Park to promote the numerous water restoration projects occurring throughout the springshed area. "These projects illustrate the power of partnerships," said Noah Valenstein, Executive Director for the District.
