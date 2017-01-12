Video: Cops Arrest Sabal Trail Protesters Handcuffed to Pipeline
Protests against the Sabal Trail Pipeline, the energy company-owned natural gas project slated to run from Alabama to Central Florida, have reached a fever pitch. Over the weekend, hundreds of peaceful protesters picketed and chanted in Suwannee County , demanding that the triumvirate of energy companies building the $3 billion pipeline - Duke Energy, Spectra Energy, and NextEra Energy, which owns Florida Power and Light - reconsider their actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08)
|23 hr
|Yoooo
|48
|Randy Harris
|Jan 13
|branford bob
|5
|Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t...
|Jan 12
|Moez2017
|1
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Jan 12
|BizKit
|11
|Amanda Faye Herrick
|Jan 11
|guest
|1
|Them Endtimers
|Jan 10
|IamKING
|1
|Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma
|Jan 10
|thisisatest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC