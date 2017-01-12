Video: Cops Arrest Sabal Trail Protes...

Video: Cops Arrest Sabal Trail Protesters Handcuffed to Pipeline

Read more: Miami New Times

Protests against the Sabal Trail Pipeline, the energy company-owned natural gas project slated to run from Alabama to Central Florida, have reached a fever pitch. Over the weekend, hundreds of peaceful protesters picketed and chanted in Suwannee County , demanding that the triumvirate of energy companies building the $3 billion pipeline - Duke Energy, Spectra Energy, and NextEra Energy, which owns Florida Power and Light - reconsider their actions.

