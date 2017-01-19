Duke Energy Florida to build solar power plant in Suwannee County
Duke Energy has announced the location of its newest universal solar power plant, which will provide cleaner, smarter energy solutions for Florida customers, according to a press release. It will be built on 70 acres near Live Oak, Fla., just east of the existing Suwannee River Power Plant.
