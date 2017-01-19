Duke Energy Florida to build solar po...

Duke Energy Florida to build solar power plant in Suwannee County

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

Duke Energy has announced the location of its newest universal solar power plant, which will provide cleaner, smarter energy solutions for Florida customers, according to a press release. It will be built on 70 acres near Live Oak, Fla., just east of the existing Suwannee River Power Plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Live Oak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Harris 22 hr boob r us 6
Liberals Awake from 8-Year Moral Coma Wed JimBob Walton 4
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Wed JimBob Walton 2
Club Legends Fitness Tue Fsu03Alum 1
Them Endtimers Mon JimBob Walton 2
News Video Spotlight - Gangs in Jacksonville -- Part... (Feb '08) Jan 15 Yoooo 48
News Florida Lottery player wins top prize playing t... Jan 12 Moez2017 1
See all Live Oak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Live Oak Forum Now

Live Oak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Live Oak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Live Oak, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC