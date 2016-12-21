SRWMD Governing Board Meeting Notice
Live Oak, FLA, Dec 5, 2016 On Tuesday, December 13, 2016, the Suwannee River Water Management District's Governing Board will meet at 9:00 a.m. at the District Headquarters, 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak, FL 32060. The meeting is to consider District business and conduct public hearings on regulatory, water resource planning, and various other matters.
