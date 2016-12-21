SRWMD Approves Nearly $700,000 For Ad...

SRWMD Approves Nearly $700,000 For Additional Water Resource Projects

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA, Dec. 13, 2016 The Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board approved almost $700,000 for water resource projects through the December round of Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental Resources cost share funding. These projects address District water supply, water quality, flood projects and/or natural system responsibilities.

