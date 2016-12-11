Pipeline protest in Florida mirrors DAPL & NJ concerns
Tempers flared as a US Army veteran, Josh Peoples, was arrested at the Sabal Trail Pipeline in Live Oak, Florida, where protesters have camped out since November near where the route that a fossil fuel line is scheduled to be laid. After the federal government made the decision to block the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile-long Dakota Access pipeline from crossing the Missouri River in North Dakota, people against the Sabal Trail pipeline in Florida expressed hope the same happens there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Me and Lucky 8-15-15
|Fri
|Lucky girl
|1
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Thu
|Derail69
|17
|How does the electoral college actually vote? A...
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Happy birthday Dawn...
|Wed
|JimBob Walton
|1
|Driving w/o license again
|Dec 17
|So what
|1
|4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|10
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Dec 17
|BizKIT
|246
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC