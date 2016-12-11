Pipeline protest in Florida mirrors D...

Pipeline protest in Florida mirrors DAPL & NJ concerns

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Tempers flared as a US Army veteran, Josh Peoples, was arrested at the Sabal Trail Pipeline in Live Oak, Florida, where protesters have camped out since November near where the route that a fossil fuel line is scheduled to be laid. After the federal government made the decision to block the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile-long Dakota Access pipeline from crossing the Missouri River in North Dakota, people against the Sabal Trail pipeline in Florida expressed hope the same happens there.

