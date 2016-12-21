District Welcomes New Board Member
LIVE OAK, FLA, Dec 1, 2016 Governor Rick Scott recently appointed a new board member to the Suwannee River Water Management District Governing Board. Charles Keith of Lake City, FL begins his service as of November 6, 2018 and will serve until he is eligible for re-appointment on March 1, 2018.
