Bob Weir, Dr. John, Various Allman Brothers Band Members Set to Perform at 2017 Wanee Festival
The Wanee Festival, the annual music extravaganza launched by The Allman Brothers Band in 2005, recently unveiled the initial lineup for its 2017 edition, set for April 20-22 in Live Oak, Florida. Among next year's headliners is Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and his backing group The Campfire Band , who will be playing on two of the fest's three days.
