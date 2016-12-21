Wanee Festival Reveals Initial 2017 Lineup
The 2017 installment of the Wanee Festival will take place at The Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida between April 20 - 22. Today, organizers have revealed the initial lineup for the festival, which is filled with jam scene favorites. Bob Weir & The Campfire Boys, Widespread Panic, Trey Anastasio Band and Gov't Mule have been tapped to headline April's event.
