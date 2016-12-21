Dairy Farmers Have Opportunity To Save And Protect Water With District Cost Share Program
Dairy Farmers Have Opportunity To Save And Protect Water With District Cost Share Program LIVE OAK, FLA., Nov. 29, 2016 Local dairy farmers will have an opportunity to save and protect water through the Suwannee River Water Management District's dairy operations cost-share assistance program. Through the Department of Environmental Protection's state springs grant program, $1.5 million has been allocated to provide cost-share assistance for up to 75% of improvement costs to qualifying dairies within the district.
