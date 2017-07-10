Pro Disposal & Recycling earns 'Best ...

Pro Disposal & Recycling earns 'Best of the Best' awards in Denver area

Thursday Jul 6

Pro Disposal & Recycling , Henderson, Colorado, has been awarded 12 "Best of the Best" awards based on an online polling by Colorado Community Media . Colorado Community Media, which publishes weekly newspapers in the Denver area, says the awards are determined by an online vote of readers and others who wish to express their opinions about the best companies in dozens of industries.

