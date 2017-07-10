Coloradans are pushing back on urban renewal abuse
In June, a south suburban Denver fire district filed suit against the urban renewal authority in Parker, Colorado over the diversion of property taxes to subsidize redevelopment projects. Also in June, news broke that the URA in Arvada, Colorado in the north metro Denver area sold a 9-acre parcel of land to a developer for $30 .
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Terra Firma
|51,551
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,900
|woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Stephnia
|42
|What happened on 16th St last night? (Apr '06)
|20 hr
|Choco
|3
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|Choco
|60
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|21 hr
|Annie
|12
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO's
|Tue
|anonymous
|1
