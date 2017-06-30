Colo. sees rash of deadly shootings involving PD
DENVER A recent report showing a spike in officer-involved shootings in Denver appears to be bearing out for the rest of the metro area. Since the beginning of June, there have been at least eight separate shootings involving officers.
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|Sabation
|51,315
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,817
|JeffCo Library : Reading Buddies Program
|5 hr
|jeffcoreads
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Jocelyn Aldworth
|738
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|Tue
|Sandista
|10
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Tue
|Trisha
|7
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Jul 4
|French Blue
|323
