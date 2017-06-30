Colo. sees rash of deadly shootings i...

Colo. sees rash of deadly shootings involving PD

Monday Jul 3

DENVER A recent report showing a spike in officer-involved shootings in Denver appears to be bearing out for the rest of the metro area. Since the beginning of June, there have been at least eight separate shootings involving officers.

