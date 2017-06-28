Teachers packing heat: More educators taking gun training classes
An unidentifed Ohio teacher participates in FASTER training. Nearly 40 school districts in the Buckeye state allow teachers who have the proper permits to carry guns in class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Wondering
|51,627
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|32 min
|anonymous
|1
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|50 min
|Wondering
|84
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,772
|How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on...
|3 hr
|Sharge
|18
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC