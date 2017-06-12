Paul Albani-Burgio joins Fort Morgan ...

Paul Albani-Burgio joins Fort Morgan Times staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Fort Morgan Times

Paul Albani-Burgio had a strategy with picking the location for first full-time reporting job out of journalism school. He wanted somewhere in Colorado that was not too far from Centennial, where he grew up and where his parents still live, but someplace with a different feel from the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 min Respect71 28,606
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min cpeter1313 50,655
Roosters 6 hr greasy creek 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) 20 hr Alana G 72
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Lucy 729
Nicole DuBois Savage Tue Jamie Dundee 14
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Jun 13 Sorosing On 167
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC