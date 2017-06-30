One Dead in Overnight Officer-Involve...

One Dead in Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting That Closed Santa Fe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: Denver Westword

A car-jacking in Littleton prompted a police chase that crossed multiple jurisdictions before culminating in an exchange of gunfire in Denver that left one suspect dead and another injured. "There was an aggravated motor vehicle theft at approximately midnight in Littleton," Putnam says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min yehoshooah adam 51,199
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! 19 min Jahmar 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 26 min Sharmin 16
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16) 31 min Carol 30
woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15) 35 min Christine 37
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr yehoshooah adam 28,798
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 9 hr Thamie Nelson 737
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC