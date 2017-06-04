Men saying "no thanks" to college
Adam Stark poses for a portrait outside Beta Night Club on June 2, 2017 where he DJ's in Denver. Adam dropped out of Metro after a year and half to pursue a career in music production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|24 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,466
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,118
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Dubya Trump
|164
|technology harrassment
|Apr '17
|kevin
|1
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|kevin
|11
|Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
|Mar '17
|Jami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC