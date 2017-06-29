Littleton police search for woman who...

Littleton police search for woman who struck officer with stolen car

Littleton police are searching for a woman who escaped arrest after she drove a stolen car into an officer, throwing him over the hood of the stolen car on Wednesday. The officer, whose name has not been released, received minor injuries including scrapes and bruises.

