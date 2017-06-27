Littleton police officer still missing in Russia
Steven Beare, an officer with the Littleton Police Department, called his wife around 10:30 p.m. on June 12 from his hotel at the base of Russia's highest mountain. The following day, Steven planned to ascend Mount Elbrus, an 18,150-foot peak, but has not been seen since his second day of climbing.
