Littleton police officer still missin...

Littleton police officer still missing in Russia

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Littleton Independent

Steven Beare, an officer with the Littleton Police Department, called his wife around 10:30 p.m. on June 12 from his hotel at the base of Russia's highest mountain. The following day, Steven planned to ascend Mount Elbrus, an 18,150-foot peak, but has not been seen since his second day of climbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Littleton Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on... 16 min Cleavis 15
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min cpeter1313 51,570
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 5 hr Rick Santpornum 77
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 5 hr Dad 1,143
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 7 hr Respect71 28,769
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr REAL AMERICAN 735
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 17 hr Abandoned mistress 172
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC