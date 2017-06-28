Littleton officer struck by vehicle, ...

Littleton officer struck by vehicle, one shot fired as driver fled the incident

An officer fired a shot at a suspected stolen vehicle in Littleton on Wednesday after the driver of the sedan accelerated, struck an officer and sped away, police said. The incident happened at about noon when officers spotted a suspected stolen car at the Centennial Square shopping center, 2819 W. Belleview Ave., Littleton Police spokesman Cmdr.

