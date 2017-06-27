John and Stacy Turk Bring Craft-Beer Passion to Walter's 303 Pizzeria
John and Stacy Turk only started pouring beer at Walter's 303 Pizzeria & Publik House last August, but the couple has been pushing craft beer for a quarter of a century - and they started in an unlikely place. "We used to follow the Grateful Dead around," says Stacy.
