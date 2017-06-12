Getting a glimpse: Camp Ember offers teenage girls a look at fire service
Jennifer Smith, 16, uses a firehose to put out a mock car fire with Arianna Hubler, 17, during Camp Ember at the West Metro Fire Protection training facility on Saturday. As a female firefighter, Rachel Kohler knows this struggle firsthand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Littleton Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|TomInElPaso
|50,334
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|47 min
|tbird19482
|28,545
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|20 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Northwoods Inn (Jun '11)
|Jun 8
|wildace40
|6
|technology harrassment
|Apr '17
|kevin
|1
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|Apr '17
|kevin
|11
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC