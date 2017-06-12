Dad meets daughter he never knew exis...

Dad meets daughter he never knew existed 40 years later

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Just in time for Father's Day, one man has come face to face with a daughter he never knew he had. Al Annunziata, 63, and Jyll Justamond, 40, embraced on June 11 in an emotional meeting that was captured on video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 49 min cpeter1313 50,705
Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering 2 hr Money Talks Loudly 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr ReplaceGOP 28,607
Roosters 18 hr greasy creek 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Thu Alana G 72
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
Nicole DuBois Savage Jun 13 Jamie Dundee 14
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,810 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC