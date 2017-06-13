Colorado officer, Guardsman missing in Russia
LITTLETON, Colo. - A Colorado officer and National Guardsman is missing in Russia and his family, friends and coworkers are working feverishly to locate him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|39 min
|Respect71
|28,699
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|49 min
|Respect71
|51,017
|New to Denver out of suboxone
|3 hr
|Heeavenlee50
|1
|Cole Slaw
|Tue
|Virona
|2
|Roosters
|Tue
|Limbaugh
|6
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Tue
|Goisha
|5
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Solique
|12
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC