Catskill native goes missing while climbing Mt. Elbrus in Russia
Steven Beare, a Catskill native and accomplished mountain climber, has been missing since a storm hit Mount Elbrus in Russia during his solo climb. According to News10ABC , Beare's family members are desperate for answers and believe he has a chance.
