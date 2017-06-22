Bad weather hampers search for missin...

Bad weather hampers search for missing US climber

Read more: The Washington Post

The Russian Emergencies Ministry says the search for a missing American climber has been hampered by adverse weather on Russia's highest peak. Steven Beare, a police officer from Littleton, Colorado, went missing while climbing Russia's Mount Elbrus on June 16. Mount Elbrus' summit is at 5,642 meters .

Littleton, CO

