Bad weather hampers search for missing US climber
The Russian Emergencies Ministry says the search for a missing American climber has been hampered by adverse weather on Russia's highest peak. Steven Beare, a police officer from Littleton, Colorado, went missing while climbing Russia's Mount Elbrus on June 16. Mount Elbrus' summit is at 5,642 meters .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|50 min
|Respect71
|28,722
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Rodriguez
|51,053
|Connect for tar
|19 hr
|No thanks
|2
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|19 hr
|Try therapy
|2
|New to Denver out of suboxone
|Wed
|Heeavenlee50
|1
|Cole Slaw
|Tue
|Virona
|2
|Roosters
|Tue
|Limbaugh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC