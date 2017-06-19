Avery's Nuttiest Professor and Eight Other Sticky Colorado Peanut Butter Beers
When Avery Brewing says it's going to make a peanut butter beer as part of its acclaimed Barrel-Aged Series, you known the roof of your mouth is going to be sticky. After all, Avery makes the most of the its ingredients, oak barrels and fermentable sugars, often turning in high-ABV wonders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Littleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Wondering
|50,942
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|32 min
|Respect71
|28,689
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Sergio Fred
|730
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|Mon
|yehoshooah adam
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Assquatch
|11
|Cole Slaw
|Sun
|Cole Slaw Admirier
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|15
Find what you want!
Search Littleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC