Arborist electrocuted in Littleton tree, power shut off to recover body
Firefighters and Xcel workers are working together to help recover the body of an arborist who died after being electrocuted in a Littleton tree, Channel 7 reports . Littleton Fire Rescue officials said they responded to reports of an electrocution at 6897 South Prince Circle just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Read more at Denver Post.
