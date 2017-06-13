Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Police...

Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: Police investigated a fight at The Tavern Littleton

Tuesday Jun 13

Rough night. Police responded to a fight at The Tavern, 2589 W. Main St., Littleton , May 13. A witness told police a woman shoved her into the bar but apologized.

