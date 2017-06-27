Alferd Packer a " cannibal buried in ...

Alferd Packer a " cannibal buried in Littleton

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: ReporterHerald.com

Alferd Packer's grave is under a heavy concrete slab in the Littleton Cemetery. Alferd Packer was found guilty of the premeditated murder of his five companions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Littleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,566
News How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on... 1 hr Rick Santpornum 14
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... 4 hr Rick Santpornum 77
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) 4 hr Dad 1,143
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Respect71 28,769
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 8 hr REAL AMERICAN 735
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 15 hr Abandoned mistress 172
See all Littleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Littleton Forum Now

Littleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Littleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Littleton, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,545 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC