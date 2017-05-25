Woman says landlord refused disabled tenants

Fire Weather Warning issued May 24 at 2:25PM MDT expiring May 25 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued May 23 at 10:47PM MDT expiring May 25 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan LITTLETON, Colo. A tight rental market is making it tough for many to find a place to live, but one woman is finding it even more challenging after claiming a landlord flat-out refused to rent to her because of her disabled clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.