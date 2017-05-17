Video shows split-second reaction as ...

Video shows split-second reaction as deputy shoots armed man in Littleton

A Douglas County sheriff's deputy had a split second to react Friday when he suddenly came face to face with a man holding an assault rifle near an SUV stopped along a suburban roadway. The sheriff's office on Wednesday released video of Deputy Brad Proux, a six-year veteran, approaching the vehicle and suddenly encountering the driver, who stood with an assault rifle in his hands.

